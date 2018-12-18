The brother of the man accused of killing a Navy sailor on Interstate 15 was found and arrested in Mexico Tuesday in connection to the same crime.

A warrant was issued for Edson Acuna’s arrest shortly after Curtis Adams was killed in late October, according to the San Diego Police Department. However, Edson, 24, was believed to have fled to Mexico and was at large until Tuesday.

Adams pulled over on I-15 in Mountain View to help who he thought was a stranded driver on Oct. 27, police said. He was then shot and killed.

The suspects involved quickly fled south from the scene, according to SDPD.

How to Help Stranded Motorist Without Putting Yourself At Risk

Recent tragic incidents on local freeways have motorists thinking twice about stopping. NBC 7's Steven Luke on how to stay safe while helping stranded motorists. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

On the same day, Edson’s brother, Brandon, was arrested. Officers later discovered Brandon, 21, was involved in another shooting just minutes before.

It wasn't until nearly two months later that Edson was arrested by Mexican authorities and turned over to U.S. officials, SDPD said.

Brandon pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on Halloween.

Navy Sailor Shot, Killed After Trying to Help Stranded Driver

As the sailor approached the car, he was shot. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has the details. (Published Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018)

It is not clear what charges Edson will face at this time.