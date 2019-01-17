SkyRanger 7 was over the campus of Mount Carmel High School as several patrol cars responded to the incident early Thursday.

San Diego police were called to a local high school after a student threatened to harm himself and other students Thursday.

A staff member who attempted to intervene was injured, San Diego police said.

The teenager walked into the theater at Mount Carmel High School before 7:30 a.m. and made threats to students while holding a screwdriver, police said.

The unidentified male also threatened to harm himself, police said.

When the student started to chase classmates threatening to hurt them with the screwdriver, a staff member attempted to stop him and was injured in the hand, police said.

Students were told to leave the theater and school officials ordered the building on lockdown while they waited for law enforcement officers to arrive.

The teenager was taken into custody and will be held for a psychological evaluation. He may face criminal charges, police said.

No students were hurt.