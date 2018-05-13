Motorcyclist Severely Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver

A 26-year-old motorist was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Fifth and Ash in downtown just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The 82-year-old driver, identified as Herbert Green, was arrested by San Diego police shortly after the crash just a few blocks away.

The motorcyclist was driving through a green light at the intersection when the driver continued through a red light.

The victim was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a parked car with his head and became pinned underneath it.

Jonathon Phipps is a security guard who was working in the area at the time of the crash.

“There was three of us, that were pedestrians that just lifted up the vehicle and the two cops pulled him out,” Phipps told NBC 7. “He was still choking at that point and we decided that we had to move him, we had to put him on his side.”

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Green is facing felony hit-and-run charges.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.



