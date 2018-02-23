Motorcyclist Medevaced After I-5 Crash Near Camp Pendlleton - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Motorcyclist Medevaced After I-5 Crash Near Camp Pendlleton

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:37 PM PST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated at 6:56 PM PST on Feb 23, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141138
    2
    Germany    		138728
    3
    Canada    		118928
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    NBC Bay Area

    Interstate 5 lanes near Camp Pendleton were shut down Friday evening so a motorcyclist could be medevaced to a hospital following a crash.

    The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the driver was traveling southbound on I-5 near Las Pulgas Road at high speeds around 3:30 p.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle and was ejected from his bike.

    All southbound lanes were temporarily shut down to make way for the air ambulance.

    All lanes but one reopened around 4:20 p.m., the CHP said.

    Information regarding the motorcyclist's condition was not available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices