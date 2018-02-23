Motorcyclist Medevaced After I-5 Crash Near Camp Pendlleton

Interstate 5 lanes near Camp Pendleton were shut down Friday evening so a motorcyclist could be medevaced to a hospital following a crash.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the driver was traveling southbound on I-5 near Las Pulgas Road at high speeds around 3:30 p.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle and was ejected from his bike.

All southbound lanes were temporarily shut down to make way for the air ambulance.

All lanes but one reopened around 4:20 p.m., the CHP said.

Information regarding the motorcyclist's condition was not available.

