Motorcyclist Killed in Rancho Bernardo Crash ID'd - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Killed in Rancho Bernardo Crash ID'd

The deadly collision happened in front of the Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo offices just before 11:30 a.m. Friday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist killed in a crash just outside a medical clinic in Rancho Bernardo on Friday has been identified.

    Eric Findley, 41, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck just before 11:30 a.m. along the 16800 block of West Bernardo Drive, near Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo.

     The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Findley was traveling northbound as the driver of the Dodge was heading southbound.

    The driver of the Dodge made a left turn into the parking lot of the medical clinic, in front of Findley, and he rammed into the truck's passenger side. The truck's side was crumpled from the impact of the collision.

    Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Findley but when medics arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.  

    The driver of the Dodge was not hurt. The crash is under investigation; police said alcohol was not a factor.

    The family said that Findley was married for 22 years and was a father. A GoFundMe was created to assist them with funeral costs and other expenses. 

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on West Bernardo Drive Friday morning.
    Photo credit: Scott Baird/NBC 7

      

