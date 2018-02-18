A motorcyclist who died Friday from injuries suffered in a collision with a big rig and other vehicles on Interstate 15 near MCAS Miramar has been identified by family as a San Diego Marine.

Logan Parkhurst, 21, was traveling southbound on I-15 at about 6:30 a.m. Friday when he attempted to exit out of carpool lanes and cross all lanes of traffic to get off on the Miramar Way exit, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt. While trying to switch lanes, he struck the end of another vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Parkhurst landed on the freeway. He was then struck by another vehicle and a big rig, Bettencourt said.

He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries less than 30 minutes after the crash, CHP said.

On Saturday, Parkhurst's wife, Victoria, told NBC 7 what a loving man Logan Parkhurst was.

"What a wonderful man he was and he is truly gone too soon," Victoria Parkhurst said. "I have never met a more loving and caring person and he will never leave our hearts. He was a dedicated Marine and he loved his family deeply."

The crash snarled traffic during commuting hours Friday as two lanes were closed for an investigation into what happened.