Motorcyclist Killed in Golden Hill Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Golden Hill Saturday, police confirmed.

The crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. at 19th Street and Broadway. The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died about 45 minutes later, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Officers said the accident involved the motorcyclist and a man in his 20s, driving a Toyota Matrix. The driver was traveling eastbound and the motorcyclist westbound when they collided.

The investigation is ongoing; at this point, police do not know if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.

No other information was available.

