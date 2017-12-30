Motorcyclist Killed in Golden Hill Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Killed in Golden Hill Crash

The deadly crash happened at 19th Street and Broadway Saturday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Golden Hill Saturday, police confirmed.

    The crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. at 19th Street and Broadway. The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died about 45 minutes later, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

    Officers said the accident involved the motorcyclist and a man in his 20s, driving a Toyota Matrix. The driver was traveling eastbound and the motorcyclist westbound when they collided. 

    The investigation is ongoing; at this point, police do not know if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

    The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. 

    No other information was available.

