Motorcyclist Killed in Descanso Crash: CHP

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a vehicle in Descano Friday.

The crash occurred around 3:53 p.m. on Japutal Valley Road and Red Bluff Truck Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is near the State Route 79.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle pulling a trailer.

Both lanes on Japutal Valley Road were blocked to traffic.

No other information was available.

