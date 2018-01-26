Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with School Bus in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with School Bus in Chula Vista

By Christina Bravo

Published at 4:39 PM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated 13 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a school bus filled with children in Chula Vista Friday. 

    The crash occurred just before 4 p.m.  near the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Santa Venetia Street in  Otay Ranch, officials said. 

    The motorcyclist died at the scene.

    No children were injured. It was not clear how many kids were on the school bus at the time of the crash. 

    Traffic was being rerouted during an investigation into the collision.

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Chula Vista Fire Department were sent to the scene. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

