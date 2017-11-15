Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on State Route 163 in Mission Valley

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the State Route 163 in Mission Valley Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash occurred on the northbound SR 163 to the eastbound Interstate 8.

A Sig Alert has been issued, CHP said. The transition from the northbound SR 163 to eastbound I-8 will be closed until further notice.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.