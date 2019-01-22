Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Clairemont Mesa

A 29-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clairemont Mesa late Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was speeding westbound on Balboa Avenue east of Clairemont Mesa when he struck the curb and then a guardrail just before 11 p.m., SDPD officer John Buttle said.

He slid across lanes and came to a stop in the far right lane of Balboa Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said.

There were no other vehicles involved.

No other information was available.

