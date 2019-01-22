Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Clairemont Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Clairemont Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Clairemont Mesa

    A 29-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clairemont Mesa late Monday, the San Diego Police Department said. 

    The motorcyclist was speeding westbound on Balboa Avenue east of Clairemont Mesa when he struck the curb and then a guardrail just before 11 p.m., SDPD officer John Buttle said.

    He slid across lanes and came to a stop in the far right lane of Balboa Avenue. 

    The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said. 

    There were no other vehicles involved. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices