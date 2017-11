A motorcyclist was killed in a crash possibly involving a semi-truck in Carlsbad Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:16 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 5, north of Cannon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

All lanes on the freeway were blocked to traffic and a Sig Alert was issued.

No other information was available.

