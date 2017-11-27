Motorcyclist Killed In Pacific Beach

A 65 year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in Pacific Beach late Sunday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the motorcyclist was driving north on Ingraham Street when a 73 year-old man driving a mini-van in the opposite direction made a left turn into a parking lot, directly in front of the motorcyclist.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Moorland Drive, just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The mini-van driver was not injured.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.