Motorcyclist Killed In Kearny Mesa Highway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed on the highway near Kearny Mesa early Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the motorcycle rider was on the I-15 transition to westbound SR-52 when he lost control about 5:20 a.m.

He was thrown onto SR-52.

CHP officers identified the rider as a 62 year-old man from Lakeside.

Officers said two separate drivers witnessed the crash and tried to help the man, but one of the drivers ended up driving over the motorcyclist.

Roads in the area are closed as the CHP investigates.

No other information was available.

