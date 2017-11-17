Motorcyclist Injured In Barrett Junction

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing with a vehicle in Barrett Junction Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 5:45 a .m. on Campo Road, at Barrett Smith Road, several miles north of the U.S. - Mexico border.

Firefighters with CAL FIRE rescued the rider.

An air ambulance took the rider to a hospital.

No other information was available.

