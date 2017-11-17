Motorcyclist Injured In Barrett Junction - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Injured In Barrett Junction

By NBC 7 Staff

    A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing with a vehicle in Barrett Junction Friday morning. 

    The crash occurred about 5:45 a .m. on Campo Road, at Barrett Smith Road, several miles north of the U.S. - Mexico border.

    Firefighters with CAL FIRE rescued the rider.

    An air ambulance took the rider to a hospital. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

