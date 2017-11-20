Suspect Hospitalized After Leading CHP Officers on Pursuit

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after leading California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on a pursuit Monday.
The driver failed to yield when CHP officers tried to pull him over near Interstate 805 and 8, at about 8:25 a.m. He exited the freeway on Market Street, turned his vehicle and crashed.
After crashing, the suspect ran away and fled the authorities. Officers discovered the man hiding a block away. There was a confrontation, and the suspect was tased.
According to CHP, the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He faces a charge of felony reckless evading.
No further information was immediately available.
