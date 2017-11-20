Suspect Hospitalized After Leading CHP Officers on Pursuit - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Suspect Hospitalized After Leading CHP Officers on Pursuit

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Hospitalized After Leading CHP Officers on Pursuit

    A motorcyclist was hospitalized after leading California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on a pursuit Monday.

    The driver failed to yield when CHP officers tried to pull him over near Interstate 805 and 8, at about 8:25 a.m. He exited the freeway on Market Street, turned his vehicle and crashed.

    After crashing, the suspect ran away and fled the authorities. Officers discovered the man hiding a block away. There was a confrontation, and the suspect was tased.

    According to CHP, the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He faces a charge of felony reckless evading.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices