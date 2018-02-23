Motorcyclist Hit by Semi-Truck in Otay Mesa Dies

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez is at the scene of a deadly collision between a semi-truck driver and a man working on his motorcycle. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

A motorcyclist working on his bike on the side of an Otay Mesa Road died Friday evening after he was hit by a semi-truck, NBC 7 has confirmed.

The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. as a semi-truck was exiting State Route 905 onto southbound La Media Road and clipped the motorcyclist, The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Detectives at the scene said the victim, a 72-year-old man, was fixing a spark plug on his bike before he was hit and run over.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the man and he was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died.

A Sig Alert was issued and La Media Road was shut down between SR-905 and Airway Road because of the crash.

The semi-truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. SDPD said the driver made an unsafe turn and is at fault and could face misdemeanor charges.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

