A motorcyclist died Sunday after drifting into oncoming traffic lanes and crashing into a concrete wall on a curve in an Alpine roadway.

The motorcyclist was speeding down Tavern Road at Victoria Park Terrace on a black Harley Davidson at about 6:20 p.m. when the road curved to the right, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rider drifted to the left and crossed southbound lanes of traffic before hitting a concrete curb on the opposite side of Victoria Park Terrace, CHP said. The motorcycle then continued until it collided with a concrete wall, where the rider was ejected.

The rider, who was not identified, suffered major injuries and, despite medics' efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP continues to investigate the incident and says it was not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other information was available.

