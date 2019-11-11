Motorcycle Rider Killed In Solo Crash in Mission Valley

A motorcycle rider hospitalized after a crash in Mission Valley Monday night has died, police confirm.

The rider lost control at around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Mission Center Road and hit a curb, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators believe the rider may have hit a guardrail after being ejected from the bike.

The rider was tranported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

Police believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

No other information was available.

