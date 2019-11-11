Motorcycle Rider Killed In Solo Crash in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcycle Rider Killed In Solo Crash in Mission Valley

Police believe speed may have played a role in the crash

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    A motorcycle rider hospitalized after a crash in Mission Valley Monday night has died, police confirm.

    The rider lost control at around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Mission Center Road and hit a curb, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators believe the rider may have hit a guardrail after being ejected from the bike.

    The rider was tranported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

    Police believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

    No other information was available.

