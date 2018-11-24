A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a crash that shut down a busy off-ramp on state Route 52, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist collided with a car at the intersection of Luna Avenue and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 7:20 p.m., police said.

The male rider was transported to an area hospital with compound fractures, Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The off-ramp to Regents Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from eastbound SR-52 was shut down as it precaution.

It was unclear when the off-ramp will reopen, Tansey said.