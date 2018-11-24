Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Clairemont Mesa Off-Ramp on SR-52 - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Clairemont Mesa Off-Ramp on SR-52

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a crash that shut down a busy off-ramp on state Route 52, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    The motorcyclist collided with a car at the intersection of Luna Avenue and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 7:20 p.m., police said.

    The male rider was transported to an area hospital with compound fractures, Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

    The off-ramp to Regents Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from eastbound SR-52 was shut down as it precaution.

    It was unclear when the off-ramp will reopen, Tansey said.

