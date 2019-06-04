Motorcycle Rider Dies in Crash on Pacific Highway Near Interstate 5

One person died when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on northbound Pacific Highway in the Midtown area of San Diego Tuesday.

San Diego police and CHP officers were called to the off-ramp from Interstate 5 to Pacific Highway just before 5 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were also called to the scene.

The off-ramp is blocked while the collision is under investigation.

Breaking American Man Dies in Gun Battle With US Officials at San Ysidro Border Crossing

Traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and W Washington Street.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.