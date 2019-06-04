Motorcycle Rider Dies in Crash on Pacific Highway Near Interstate 5

One person died when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on northbound Pacific Highway in the Midtown area of San Diego Tuesday.
San Diego police and CHP officers were called to the off-ramp from Interstate 5 to Pacific Highway just before 5 a.m.
San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were also called to the scene.
The off-ramp is blocked while the collision is under investigation.
Traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and W Washington Street.
No other information was available.
