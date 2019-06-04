Motorcycle Rider Dies in Crash on Pacific Highway Near Interstate 5 - NBC 7 San Diego
US Citizen Dies in Border Gun Battle
Motorcycle Rider Dies in Crash on Pacific Highway Near Interstate 5

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Angelos Papazis/NBC 7

    One person died when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on northbound Pacific Highway in the Midtown area of San Diego Tuesday.

    San Diego police and CHP officers were called to the off-ramp from Interstate 5 to Pacific Highway just before 5 a.m. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were also called to the scene. 

    The off-ramp is blocked while the collision is under investigation.

    Traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and W Washington Street. 

    No other information was available.

