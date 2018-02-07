A motorcycle and a vehicle collided on southbound Interstate 15 near Escondido Wednesday causing delays in both directions.
California Highway Patrol officers and Escondido firefighters responded to the section of I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway just before 7 a.m.
The force of the collision caused the vehicle to overturn.
A SigAlert was issued for the HOV lanes of I-15 southbound.
Traffic was delayed to Deer Springs Road.
No other information was available.
