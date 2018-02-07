Motorcycle Collides With Vehicle on I-15 South - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Motorcycle Collides With Vehicle on I-15 South

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 6 hours ago

    Josh Kleppinger
    South bound 15 ax Around 6:45am before police arrived.

    A motorcycle and a vehicle collided on southbound Interstate 15 near Escondido Wednesday causing delays in both directions.

    California Highway Patrol officers and Escondido firefighters responded to the section of I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway just before 7 a.m.

    The force of the collision caused the vehicle to overturn. 

    A SigAlert was issued for the HOV lanes of I-15 southbound. 

    Traffic was delayed to Deer Springs Road. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.


