South bound 15 ax Around 6:45am before police arrived.

A motorcycle and a vehicle collided on southbound Interstate 15 near Escondido Wednesday causing delays in both directions.

California Highway Patrol officers and Escondido firefighters responded to the section of I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway just before 7 a.m.

The force of the collision caused the vehicle to overturn.

A SigAlert was issued for the HOV lanes of I-15 southbound.

Traffic was delayed to Deer Springs Road.

No other information was available.

