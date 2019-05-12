Carlsbad Resort Hosts Free Brunch for Military Moms

A Carlsbad resort hosted a special brunch for military moms and their families this Mother’s Day.

There are a unique set of challenges for military moms or partners of active-duty servicemembers, so Sunday’s brunch hoped to provide a morning of love, support, and a much-needed break for these hard-working women.

“This is exciting just to have breakfast – a break,” said Sabrina King, the deployment readiness coordinator for the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

King said Westin has been hosting the free brunch for the past five years. It has become a beloved tradition for military families from Camp Pendleton.

Cherry Tolliver, the mother of a third-grader at Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School, attended the brunch with her son, while her husband remains on deployment.

“It’s so special, otherwise, I wouldn’t plan a brunch for myself, so this is nice that we are here. We’re surrounded by friends and friends who feel like family. So, it’s really special to come out and be together and understand what we’re all going through,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver told NBC 7 her husband was expected to return home within the week.

“We’ll celebrate Mother’s Day when he gets back, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas – all the holidays he missed,” she said.

Roughly 150 moms and their families attended the Mother’s Day brunch.