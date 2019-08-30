Mother of Tierrasanta Toddler FOund Dead in Car Took Sleeping Aid: 911 Transcripts

NBC 7 Investigates has uncovered new details about the mother of a toddler found dead inside a car in Tierrasanta in early August.

According to the transcripts of the 911 calls made from the home on Leary street on August 5, the mother told dispatchers she had taken the anti-depressant Trazodone so she could fall asleep.

She called 911 just before 1 p.m. saying she had just woke up and could not find her daughter.

She then hung up, but called 911 less than five minutes later to say that she had found her daughter inside a car and the girl was needed help.

Child Abuse Unit Investigating the Death of Toddler Found in Car

Paramedics arrived with a minute of the second call, but it was too late.

Twenty-one-month-old Scarlett Grace Harris did not survive.

No charges have been filed in connection with the little girl's death.

Leary Street is located south of Tierrasanta Boulevard and west of Santo Road. The neighborhood is filled with housing used by U.S. personnel from local military bases.