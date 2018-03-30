Mother, Toddler Hospitalized After Car Hit by Suspected DUI Driver

A mother and her toddler were hospitalized Friday night after a suspected DUI driver ran a red light on a Chula Vista road and smashed into the car they were in.

Police say the mother, 36, and her 3-year-old daughter were driving westbound on G Street in a Honda Civic at around 6:15 p.m. when they were broadsided by a BMW with a 22-year-old behind the wheel, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPC)

Police say the BMW driver ran a red light on southbound 5th Avenue.

The mother suffered a broken rib and bruising to her neck and chest. She and her daughter, who was uninjured, were both taken to UCSD Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 22-year-old Morrissey Jiminez, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

No other information was available.

