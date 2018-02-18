A mother was arrested early Sunday for stabbing her adult son in their Birdland home during a disagreement, police said.

The 71-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son began arguing verbally at their shared residence in the 8000 block of Donzee Street off Mesa College Drive when the argument turned physical early Sunday, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The mother grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her son four times, Tansey said. She then called police sometime around 2:15 a.m. to report the incident.

Medics took the son to an area hospital to be treated for stab wounds, Tansey said. He was expected to survive.

The mother was arrested and booked into jail.

It was not clear what the argument stemmed from. SDPD detectives were investigating the incident.