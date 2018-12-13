Honduran Mother, Son with Down Syndrome Share Asylum Story

A Honduran woman and her son with Down Syndrome were granted entry into the United States after making a claim for political asylum at the border.

María Luisa Cáceres and her son Javi joined the migrant caravan with the dream of a better life removed from violence in their home country of Honduras.

Maria says that her journey through Mexico was very difficult because Javi fainted repeatedly.

"During the road my child fainted many times, but thank God the ambulance helped me and they took him to the hospitals," said Maria, who despite all the difficulties, never gave up and encouraged Javi to keep walking.

Maria remembers she was discriminated against several times because of Javi’s disability and because he didn’t have a father.

"When my son was born, the one who was my partner renounced us and I was left alone with Javi 2 days old," María told Telemundo 20.

Maria had to assume the responsibilities of both mother and father with Javi and her three other children. She says it’s Javi's innocent kisses that inspire her to get up every day and fight for the welfare of her entire family.

"He gives me strength with the hugs he gives me, my child is very affectionate," said Maria.

She also feels very grateful to the family that gave her shelter in her home in City Heights, where she shares a room with Javi. There she says she feels like part of a family.

"I do not want to return for everything I've gone through, but I start thinking about my other children, my mother who is sick and my brothers who stayed in Honduras and I feel very sad," María said while Javi dried the tears from her eyes.

Both were turned over to the authorities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and three days later, they were released from the Otay Mesa Detention Center. Maria was given a GPS device that they put on her right ankle.

Maria's case was special, given that she was given priority by her son's condition. Despite the sadness that seizes her, she says that she will continue to fight to help her entire family in Honduras and other children who, like Javi, have been rejected and even abandoned by their parents.

If you would like to give a donation to this and other migrant families you can do so through the Minority Humanitarian Foundation.