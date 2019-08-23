Mother Pleads Guilty to DUI, Child Endangerment in Head-On Crash in RB

A mother suspected of driving drunk and causing a crash that injured her three children, including an infant, pleaded guilty to felony DUI and child endangerment charges Friday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office said 29-year-old Mayra Troncoso had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when she drove her SUV into oncoming traffic on Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo on Nov. 12 and hit another SUV head-on.

Troncoso's 9-month old daughter was riding unrestrained in the arms of her 8-year-old daughter at the time of the crash. The force of the collision threw the infant into the windshield leaving her with life-threatening injuries, including a skull fracture.

The 8-year-old suffered a broken bone and Troncoso's 2-year-old who was also in the SUV suffered facial injuries.

The driver of the SUV Troncoso hit was also injured.

Troncoso was taken to Palomar Hospital and was placed in custody. She was arraigned from her hospital bed a few days later.

The arraignment took place at the Escondido hospital.

According to Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy, Troncoso's license was suspended after a 2017 DUI conviction at the time of the November crash. She was also on probation.

In both DUI cases, Troncoso had a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.20, McCarthy said.

A criminal protective order was filed preventing Troncoso from contacting her children in any way.

It was “for the safety of the children. We are very concerned for them,” according to McCarthy.

Troncoso faces up to 21 years and 8 months in prison if convicted. She is scheduled to be sentenced in late October.