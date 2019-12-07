'Mortymobile' Coming to San Diego for Galactic Adventures

San Diego "Rick and Morty" fans will soon be able to drive the “Mortymobile” through Turo, a peer-to-peer carsharing company.

The Mortymobile, a 2010 Mazda3 hatchback with a terrified Morty on its roof, embarked on its national tour in Los Angeles in November.

Now, it's making its way a little further south.

The Mortymobile will be in San Diego for your viewing and driving pleasure from Dec. 9 through Dec. 16. Right now only San Diego is on the list of upcoming adventures for the Mortymobile, but more locations will be added soon.

Reservations to drive the car in San Diego are supposed to open to the public on Monday. To get behind the wheel of this special car, drivers must be at least 30 years old.

One San Diego day in the Mortymobile will cost you $246, according to Turo spokesperson Jessica Roey. And, while that price may seem steep, Roey said it was set to protect the precious cargo up top.

Photo credit: Turo

“As is the case with many of his adventures, Morty is clinging on for dear life,” Roey said.

If you just want to see Mortymobile, Roey said the decked out car will be using an area near Mission Bay as its homebase, but no word on its exact location or public viewing times just yet.

The fourth season of "Rick and Morty" kicked off on Nov. 10, so Turo and Adult Swim partnered to craft this car that will surely turn heads and attract "intergalactic attention."

If you do become one of the lucky drivers, the rules state Morty cannot be left unattended and he needs at least 8 feet of clearance.

Fans may also remember a sweet little ride called the "Rickmobile" and its popular 42-city tour. Well, Rickmobile and Mortymobile do not have any plans to meet up, but Roey said Turo was looking into it for 2020, so stay tuned for that adventure.