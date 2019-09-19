Person at Morse High School Diagnosed with Tuberculosis

What to Know People with TB disease are most likely to spread the bacteria to people they spend time with every day.

Only persons with active TB disease can spread TB bacteria to others.

TB bacteria are put into the air when a person with active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings.

Parents, students and staff members of Morse High School have been informed that a person at the school was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.

San Diego Unified School District called parents and staff to tell them about the TB case.

Symptoms of infectious TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. Tuberculosis can be cured with antibiotics.

A representative from the San Diego County Health Department is slated to be at the campus of the high school on Monday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to offer more information about TB.

This is not the first time residents in San Diego County have been advised by county health officials about a tuberculosis case.

Just two weeks ago, NBC 7 reported there were three cases of tuberculosis reported in the county. The patients had ties to San Ysidro High School and two docked Navy ships, the county said.

Also, in July, an employee at San Diego International Airport worker was diagnosed with tuberculosis but county health officials said there is an "extremely low" exposure risk to the public.