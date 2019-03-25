An Escondido teacher featured as NBC 7's Inspirational Teacher of the Month is scrambling to replace some valuable tools that were taken from his classroom in a break-in last week.

Morgan Lundy's woodshop class was featured on NBC 7 in Nov. 2018 because of the invaluable lessons -- what he called "Lundy's life lessons" -- that he shared with students through his woodshop class at Classical Academy High School.

"Woodworking's the smallest part of what I teach," he told NBC 7's Rory Devine at the time.

But last Wednesday, he arrived at his classroom and noticed one of the doors to his tool shed was open and the padlock was on the ground.

Inspirational Teacher of the Month: Morgan Lundy

(Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

Lundy looked inside and saw the power tools his students use -- six power drills, a battery-operated skill saw and the class' speaker -- were missing.

"As I walked over there, I saw that there was a lot more to it and I saw that the place had been gone through, doors were pulled out, tools all over the floor," Lundy said.

Lundy filed a police report but said the students were using the tools on a special project to make inspirational signs out of wood pallets, signs that they would then give to a nearby care center for adults living with severe developmental disabilities.

"We use those tools every day and we use them to make something beautiful," Lundy's student, Coral Smith, said. "The fact that someone has a need to come in and take that away from students and away from a school is very disappointing."

But Smith said she remains hopeful that the class can pull the "Signs of Hope" project together with the support of the school and their teacher, Mr. Lundy.

"I do know that because I have an amazing class and an amazing teacher, and I love the school so much, so I know that we'll get through and it'll be good," she said.

Lundy is working to replace the tools and find a more secure way to store them in the future.