More than 5,000 Without Power in North County

More than 5,000 customers in the North County are without power after an outage hit the area Thursday night.

The outage is affecting customers in the Cardiff and Olivenhain neighborhoods of Encinitas, and parts of Carlsbad.

San Diego Gas and Electric reported 5,344 customers have been without power since around 7 p.m.

The utility expects to have power restored by 10 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

