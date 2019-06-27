More than 400 Cars Gather at Target for a Car Meet in Clairemont

More than 400 cars met up at a Target in Clairemont for a car meet, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Officer Robert Heims said on Thursday evening an upwards of 400-600 cars met at a Target on Balboa Avenue gearing up for a "race".

This event was put together by Car Show Addicts and King Fresh (CDK). Small car clubs mostly in Orange County but drawing people from southern California communities whenever they come to town.

This meet up started as a Park and Chill.

"We could be causing hell if we wanted to on the streets . Doing donuts like they do in LA just racing but we're just going park and chill," said Dylan Kubiank

Jeff Fine, a customer of Target, said this wasn’t his first time seeing a car meet at this Target.

“My family and I came to Target, we were just doing some shopping and ran into this craziness here,” Fine said. “It's already a crowded area.This is my second or third time I've seen this.”

SDPD set up a perimeter in the area to patrol the drivers. No injuries were reported.