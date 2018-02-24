This month, batches of ticks that have tested positive for "rabbit fever" have been found at Lopez Canyon Trail in Sorrento Valley.

San Diego County officials said Friday that additional ticks found along the Lopez Canyon Trail in Sorrento Valley have tested positive for a bacterial disease known as “rabbit fever.”

The ticks were discovered during routine monitoring in areas of heavy brush near the trail, said Robert Murillo, supervisor of vector control for the county.

Murillo said vector control routinely surveys insects throughout the county, including fleas, mosquitoes, rodents and ticks, which can transmit diseases when they bite humans.

These ticks recently found in batches along Lopez Canyon Trail tested positive for tularemia or “rabbit fever,” a potentially dangerous bacterial disease. This is the second time this month that ticks that have tested positive for rabbit fever have been found along Lopez Canyon Trail.

Last week, county officials posted signs in the area warning people to protect themselves from ticks. New signs were posted Friday due to these latest findings. Tick trapping will now also take place in the area, the county said.

Ticks are tiny, eight-legged parasites related to spiders that like to crawl on leaves and vegetation. They have hooked front legs, which they use to attach themselves to people or animals passing by. They bite and feed on blood.

Murillo said ticks can attach themselves to your clothing if you brush up against vegetation during a hike, walk or bike ride through backcountry areas on trails or in the wild. They can also latch onto pets, which is why it’s important to always stay on designated, clear paths while hiking.

Murillo said ticks are more prevalent in the winter time and, while vector control officials have been finding more ticks in the county this year, the ones found in Sorrento Valley are the only ones that have tested positive for any disease.

Murillo told NBC 7 that a bite from a tularemia-infected tick may lead to a rash or swelling on the skin, as well as flu-like symptoms.

It’s best to visit the doctor right away because while tularemia can be treated with antibiotics, it can be dangerous or even fatal. If the tick is still in your skin, carefully remove it.

County officials said people can protect themselves against tick bites by wearing insect repellent while hiking, as well as proper clothing. You should also check your clothing and gear for ticks that may have latched on. Insect control products should also be used on pets, and pets should be kept on leashes during walks and hikes.