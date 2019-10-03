A study from shows there is a trend of people prioritizing work/life flexibility in their job search. (Published 4 hours ago)

It’s a growing trend -- more and more people are choosing to find jobs where they don’t have to go into the office, according to a recent study.

Job hunters say a tough commute to and from work is a big reason for why they are choosing to search for jobs that offer work/life flexibility, meaning they can work from home, according to the study from the job search website FlexJobs.

Natasha Tryon and her family live in San Marcos and most recently her commute five days a week consisted of making the trek from San Marcos to Downtown San Diego.

She, like many others, decided to make a new priority list with a new job search -- working from home being on top of the list.

And she’s not alone. FlexJobs recently completed its flexible work survey, which had more than 7,000 people weigh in on how flexibility at work affects their job choices.

For Tyron, flexibility was really important and for good reason.

"I have two little kids -- Two-and-a-half a one-year-old and a baby on the way. So I did not want to spend an extra hour or two on the road," she said. "So this position has given me the opportunity to spend time with my family."

Tryon currently works for a company called Darts-IP and she handles all of the marketing here in the United States. The company is headquartered in Belgium.