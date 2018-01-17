The smash hit musical “Hamilton” is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Its trailblazing score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway as it unravels the story of America – then and now. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Blink and you might miss it, but it appears that dozens of extra tickets have been released for the smash hit musical "Hamilton," playing in San Diego for the next two weeks.

The musical, playing at the Civic Theatre through Jan. 28, was sold out for months. For many who did not snag tickets early on, the only option was to buy pricier resale tickets (going for hundreds above the ticket price) or take a shot at the lottery.

But a week and a half into the run, a small miracle: without warning or any announcement, more standard tickets have appeared on Ticketmaster for the San Diego run of the popular show.

These tickets can purchased directly through Ticketmaster, making them less expensive than the resale tickets. NBC 7 San Diego has reached out to Broadway San Diego to confirm.

The tickets will still cost you a pretty penny, though: in the orchestra, seats start at $250 a pop. If you're lucky, however, you can find a seat in the balcony for just over $100 -- still pricey, but cheaper than resale.





If you're still feeling lucky, here's a refresher on the lottery process. When you download the Hamilton app (available for iPhones and Android devices), you can enter the daily lottery for tickets.

The lottery opens every morning at 11 a.m., two days prior to the performance date, and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Entering the lottery is free. Winners (and non-winners) will get notified of their fate at about 11 a.m. the day before the performance through the app, email or text, if you provide that information. The winners must buy their $10 tickets by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. You can pick up the tickets three hours before the performance with a valid photo ID.

Each day, 35 orchestra tickets will be available. Plus, you can set up alerts to remind you to enter the lottery each day. Who knows, you could be one of the lucky ones!





"Hamilton" takes over the Civic Theater starting Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 28. The musical is created by Lin Manuel-Miranda, based on the biography by Ron Chernow.