More California DMV Offices Will Be Opening an Hour Earlier

People line up before the doors open at the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Aug. 7, 2018.

Several Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Southern California will be opening an hour earlier beginning Monday.

In an effort to ease wait times, 53 additional DMV offices will open their doors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Wednesdays, when normal 9-to-5 hours will continue. The DMV began opening offices early in 16 locations across the state last summer, totaling 69 offices today.

Oceanside, Poway, Clairemont, and San Ysidro are some of the offices in San Diego County that will be opening their doors earlier. Click here to see a full list.