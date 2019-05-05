The San Diego Police Department reported a moped hit-and-run in Normal Heights, Sunday morning.

A 69-year old male and a 72-year-old female passenger were riding a moped traveling eastbound on Meade Avenue. An older black Mercedes Benz SUV driven by a woman was traveling northbound on 38th Street. The SUV failed to yield the right of way to the moped and they collided. The SUV then fled the scene, according to officials.

“I saw a black Mercedes hit an old couple and run off like nothing,” said Jasmine Gonzalez, a witness of the hit-and-run.

The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and treated for a fractured femur, said officials.

Police was able to get a partial plate number from the witness.

“Hopefully they get her and hopefully the couple is fine,” said Gonzalez.

Meade Street was closed during the duration of the investigation.

Anyone with further information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.