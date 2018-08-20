Mom Alleges Daycare Caused Scratches and Bruises to Son's Face

Unique Wilson is on a mission to get justice for her 17-month old son, Royal, after she says he came home from his home daycare with scratches and bruises all over his face. With tears in her eyes, Wilson said she’s angry.

“My heart is broken for my kid," she tells NBC 7.

Wilson says her son suffered the injuries Wednesday. She says when she picked up her two sons from Zakia and Benafsha Astanzai Family Child Care in Linda Vista, both sons ran towards her and one of the caregivers started explaining the injuries on Royal’s face.

I don’t believe he ran into a sliding glass door,” Wilson says. I believe she slapped my son and I believed she slapped him more than one time. And I believe she probably choked him."

A doctor's summary that Wilson provided to NBC 7 notes the bruises are consistent with an injury such as a slap.

Though shoes were outside the home daycare on Annrae Street, in Linda Vista, no one answered the door to NBC 7. Two answered calls ended in dial tone after the reporter identified himself.

A 2016 physical abuse complaint filed against the daycare with the Department of Social Services was found “inconclusive.”

The mother who filed it shared pictures of her child's injuries on her chest and back.

And in late 2017 there was a complaint the licensee failed to properly supervise a child resulting in questionable death.

That allegation was found to be “unsubstantiated.”

Wilson is hoping her new accusations reach a different outcome.

“My hope is that she goes to jail and the people I feel who overlooked prior situations because she's not a first time offender, needs to be held accountable.”

Though San Diego Police say they’re investigating Wilson’s latest claim, a spokesman with the Department of Social Services says they can’t tell NBC 7 if a complaint has been filed.