Mock Terrorist Attack to Test San Diego County's Response Plan

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shows us where hundreds of first responders will test their skills during a terrorism drill. (Published 2 hours ago)

The San Diego region is preparing for a potential terrorist attack with a massive cross-county emergency response drill Wednesday morning.

The drill will take place at two popular locations -- Legoland and a South Bay amphitheater -- to allow first responders to practice responding to a large-scale coordinated attack, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

About 1,000 people will participate, including workers and volunteers who will be in full makeup to simulate injuries and death.

The CVPD, Carlsbad Police Department, the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, several fire departments and all area hospitals will participate.

Mock active shooters will target Legoland in Carlsbad, "injuring" dozens of park-goers with fake explosive devices and drone attacks.

In this mock scenario, the suspects avoid capture and get away, then drive to Chula Vista where a sold-out concert is underway at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"We’ve learned from other cities and attacks like in Las Vegas, not to send all our resources to one place, because, like we’ll see today, there could be a secondary attack elsewhere that we need to respond to as well," CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

An hour after the first simulated attack, the suspects drive their vehicle into a crowded parking lot, where some attendees are still tailgating. The fake active shooters then force entry into the concert venue as the main act is on stage. In the drill, they shoot dozens of people as well as take hostages, according to CVPD.

The exercise will test the region's coordination when it comes to responding to an attack and how first responders track hundreds of patients, set up family assistance centers and aid in family reunifications.

The drill at Legoland begins at 9 a.m. and the North Island Credit Union drill begins at 10:30 a.m.