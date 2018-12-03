Mobile Home Fire Displaces Family of 6 - NBC 7 San Diego
Mobile Home Fire Displaces Family of 6

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    A family of six was left displaced Monday after a fire tore through their mobile home in Spring Valley.

    A San Miguel Fire Department Battalion chief said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the fire, but that was all the time the flames needed to destroy the place five children and one adult called home.

    The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

    SMFD said no one was injured in the fire.

    No other information was available.

