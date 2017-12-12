Firefighters Tackle Blaze in Chula Vista Mobile Home

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home Tuesday.



At approximately 6:51 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a report of a commercial fire inside a mobile home off Anita Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Adjacent units to the mobile home have been evacuated, according to the report.

Assistance from San Diego Gas & Electric has been requested, per CVPD.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.