An Oceanside teenager was arrested Friday for allegedly posting a message on social media threatening violence at a school, police confirmed.

Oceanside Police Department Officer Tom Bussey said the threat was posted on Snapchat Thursday and reported to police at 7:30 p.m. by someone who saw the social media post.

The message threatened an unknown campus and, according to Bussey, read: “Don’t come to school tomorrow. A cleansing shall commence.”

Bussey said the threat was traced to a 17-year-old Mission Vista High School student. The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The OPD conducted additional patrols at and around Mission Vista High School Friday as a precaution.

No further details were immediately released by police.