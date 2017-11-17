Water Main Break At Mission Valley Apartment Complex - NBC 7 San Diego
Water Main Break At Mission Valley Apartment Complex

By NBC 7 Staff

    A water main break at an apartment complex in Misson Valley flooded cars early Friday.

    The break occurred about 3:45 a.m. at the Del Rio Apartments at Rio San Diego Drive and Fenton Parkway. 

    Crews have shut off the water while they make repairs. 

    One apartment building with about 45 units is affected. 

    The water flooded vehicles parked along Rio San Diego Drive.

    San Diego Police officers have closed the westbound lanes of the road.

    No other information was available.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

