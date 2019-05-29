A Mission Valley sushi restaurant must pay two employees nearly $30,000 after an investigation into the restaurant's operations found they violated overtime labor laws.

Onami Seafood Buffet, located at Westfield Mission Valley, did not pay two cooks for the nearly 12 hours a week of overtime hours they put into the restaurant, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found.

Instead, the restaurant paid the two employees a flat rate, which was in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the DOL said.

The restaurant's corporation, O-Fire Corp., was ordered to pay the two employees $29,992 in back wages and liquidated damages.

The DOL said it is up to the employer, not the employee, to keep track of the number of hours each of their employees actually works and accurately keep records of those hours.