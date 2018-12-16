Mission Valley Staple, InCahoots, Closing Its Doors

The bar was a gathering place for survivors of the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas. NBC 7's Brittany Ford has the details. (Published Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018)

InCahoots Closing Its Doors at End of Year

A popular country music bar that’s become a gathering place for survivors of the Las Vegas Massacre is closing its doors.

InCahoots Dancehall and Saloon in Mission Valley will shut down at the end of the year, it has become a second home to Frank Quinores.

"We meet here every Monday night,” he said. “It created a big family.”

Quinores is a survivor of the Las Vegas Massacre and a part of the Route 91 support group that regularly meet at InCahoots.

The group formed and met for therapy sessions shortly after the tragedy.

“(It’s) our safe haven what we all went through to spend time together," he told NBC 7.

The owners of InCahoots say the bar it will closing after Dec. 31. The building and the land had been sold and the lease was not extended.

In statement, general manager Gary Martin said they are planning to relocate the bar.

"We're thankful for 26 years we'd had and look forward to finding a new location,” the statement read. “It's sad time for our amazing employees and incredible customers."

Shive Ghaed, a clinical psychologist who leads the therapy sessions at the saloon.

"This is a strong hold InCahoots, hoots is home,” she said.

She's also a part of the route 91 survivors. Ghaed said the loss building has felt like another emotion hit for the group.

“On top of the borderline shooting and everything, for us in the survivor community, and what we’ve been going through over the last year,” she said.

A gathering place Quinores said will be hard to replace.

“There's a lot of memories in this building and there's a lot of emptiness," he said.

The group is planning one final gathering at the saloon Friday, Dec. 12.