Mission Valley Gas Leak Leads to Evacuations, Road Closures

A gas leak in Mission Valley Thursday prompted the evacuation of a college police department office and road closures in the area as officials worked to get a handle on the blowing gas line.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the gas leak was reported around 10:15 a.m. at 1536 Frazee Rd. Twenty minutes later, the San Diego Police Department confirmed officers were shutting down traffic on southbound Frazee Road.

SDFD spokesman Jose Ysea said the gas leak happened near a college police department office, and that building was being evacuated as a precaution.

SDG&E officials were working to cap the leak, Ysea said, and firefighters were at the scene monitoring the incident.

No other information was available.

