1 Killed After Car Slams Into Tree in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Killed After Car Slams Into Tree in Mission Valley

The deadly crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 7500 block of Metropolitan Drive

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Reduce the Costs and Stress of Divorce
    NBC 7 San Diego
    The scene of the deadly crash in Mission Valley on July 4, 2019.

    One person was killed and two others were hurt Thursday when a driver crashed into a tree in Mission Valley, authorities confirmed.

    The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on Metropolitan Drive, near Murray Canyon Road. Officials said the driver of an SUV somehow lost control and plowed into a tree. Firefighters and medics were called to the scene.

    Footage captured by SkyRanger 7 showed the SUV halted at the scene, it’s front bumper deep into a tree. Medics were loading patients onto stretchers.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices