1 Killed After Car Slams Into Tree in Mission Valley

The scene of the deadly crash in Mission Valley on July 4, 2019.

One person was killed and two others were hurt Thursday when a driver crashed into a tree in Mission Valley, authorities confirmed.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on Metropolitan Drive, near Murray Canyon Road. Officials said the driver of an SUV somehow lost control and plowed into a tree. Firefighters and medics were called to the scene.

Footage captured by SkyRanger 7 showed the SUV halted at the scene, it’s front bumper deep into a tree. Medics were loading patients onto stretchers.

No other information was available.

