Business, Airbnb Damaged in Early Morning Mission Hills Fire

A business and an Airbnb rental were damaged when flames erupted on the bottom floor of a building in Mission Hills Monday and began spreading, firefighters said.

Flames poured out of the first floor of the building on Ibis Street, near Washington Avenue, and came back into the building through the second-floor windows, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike McBride said.

The fire was large enough that McBride ordered two additional engines to assist with the fire.

The fire spread to the attic space and firefighters had to cut through the roof to release some of the smoke from the top floor.

The building housed a mortgage brokerage on the bottom floor and an Airbnb on the top floor, according to the building's owner Calvin Woo.

Woo said luckily the visitors who were staying in the Airbnb had left early that morning.

He was grateful for the quick work of firefighters.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for being here so quickly and doing such a great job, you know, keeping as much as they did," Woo said.

It was not clear how much damage the building suffered or what the cause of the fire was. An investigation was launched.