Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Along Mission Hills Roadway

NBC 7's Melissa Adan has the latest on an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run in Mission Hills. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man walking along a Mission Hills roadway Thursday before taking off.

Police initially received calls that a man was walking along West Washington Street, west of Interstate 5 and east of Highway 101, around midnight, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the roadway.

The man was declared dead at the scene and SDPD determined he had been the victim of a hit-and-run, police said.

Video of the scene showed a shopping cart lying on the ground near the crash site. A hat and beer can were on the ground with evidence markers next to them. Swerving tire marks could be seen on the street.

A stretch of West Washington Street was closed during a police investigation and a SigAlert was issued. Roadways were reopened shortly before 7:20 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.